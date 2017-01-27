Jarod Trice Says He’s ‘Comfortable’ Fighting Kevin Woltkamp at Heavyweight

Tonight (Jan. 27), Jarod Trice will compete in his second professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout. Instead of fighting at light heavyweight, this time Trice is giving the heavyweight division a go. Sharing the Bellator cage with him will be Kevin Woltkamp.

While fighting at heavyweight is new to Trice, he’s used to competing at heavyweight from his wrestling days. Speaking to MMAWeekly.com, the “Doughboy” said he feels at home when competing for either weight class:

“I was a heavyweight my whole career in college wrestling and in international wrestling too. I train with a huge heavyweight in Tyrell Fortune every day. I’m very comfortable fighting at light heavyweight and heavyweight.”

Not only does Trice feel prepared for a heavyweight battle, he also said he’s ready to roll against Woltkamp.

“I’m moving up to heavyweight and I feel very comfortable about the match-up. I’m happy to go in there and bang a bit, and I’m anxious to test (Woltkamp’s) chin out a little bit, that’s pretty much it.”

Despite fighting less than two months ago, Trice is happy to throw leather once again in short order.

“I really don’t have a problem with having a quick turnaround fight if I have to. If the opportunity is there, I’m always willing to take it on. I’m never going to back down from anything. You have to stay ready and prepared at all times.”

The “Doughboy” and Woltkamp will do battle on the preliminary portion of Bellator 171. The prelims will start at 7 p.m. ET. The main card will air live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET.

A catchweight bout between Melvin Guillard and Chidi Njokuani will serve as the headliner. The co-main event will see lightweight David Rickels look for his first win since Feb. 2016. The man standing in his way will be Aaron Derrow.