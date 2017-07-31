Jarred Brooks Aiming to “Fight Like a God” Following UFC Debut [VIDEO]

Jarred Brooks may have taken the win in his UFC debut on Saturday night but is far from pleased with his performance

Brooks took his professional record to 13-0 with a split decision victory over Eric Shelton at UFC 214 on Saturday night, but the flyweight sees better days ahead (via MMAJunkie):

“I felt like crap leading up to the fight, but everything happens for a reason,” Brooks said after his win. “Usually when I do things first off, I do things really (expletive) – then I always end up doing really good. I beat a qualified opponent. Eric Shelton is really good. … Hats off to him. He’s a hell of an opponent. Hopefully, in the future, I will show a better form of Jarred Brooks. They call me ‘The Monkey God.’ I’m going to come out there and fight like a god in the future.”

Brooks claimed that a lengthy layoff was responsible for what he saw as a sub standard performance on the night. Comparing himself to Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, a fighter known for his activity inside the cage, the flyweight feels that he is ready to go again as soon as he is needed:

“I haven’t fought in almost year,” Brooks said. “People like Ian McCall, I wish I could have fought Ian in February. I felt a lot better leading up to that fight. Eric Shelton is a hell of an opponent, hell of a striker. He’s well-rounded. Thank God for giving me that win, but expect more out of me, guys. I’m going to come out, and I’m going to bring the ruckus within the next few months.

“Hopefully they can get me a fight every two months. I’m like ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. I only weigh about 129. I’m probably weighing around 125 sopping wet right now. If they’re putting me to fight in the next two months, two weeks – whatever.”