Jarred Brooks: ‘Ian McCall Obviously Didn’t Want to Fight’ The Past Couple of Years

After going 12-0 under regional promotions and most recently Pancrase, 23-year-old Jarred Brooks is making his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut tomorrow night (Feb. 11) inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

“The Monkey God” won’t have an easy task in his first trip to the Octagon. He’ll be taking on No. 6 ranked flyweight Ian McCall. Brooks recently spoke with MMANews.com’s very own Tim Thompson. Brooks explained why he and “Uncle Creepy” aren’t exactly chums:

“I respect Ian’s fighting capabilities, I mean he’s fought for the title. At the same time, (I want) to get into his head a little bit. Even though he knows that I’m trying to get into his head, it’s still getting into his head. Just like television, people put stuff in people’s minds and they feed off of it and see it. So he’s gonna see it if every time I tag his name in there. At the same time, I do think he’s getting a little older. I think in two and a half year he could’ve fought. I think he wanted this fight because he sees me as small and someone he can take advantage of. But that’s not gonna happen. He’s in for a rude awakening.”

That wasn’t the last of the shots Brooks fired at his opponent. McCall hasn’t competed in over two years due to illnesses and injuries. The prospect isn’t sold on McCall’s reasoning for pulling out of his previously scheduled fights.

“He obviously didn’t want to fight half of those fights. Ray Borg is a really bad fight for him. Neil Seery, I don’t understand why he’d back out from Neil Seery unless it was just a weight cut problem. It seems like he has his weight under control for this, but let’s see how healthy he is walking into the Octagon.”

You can listen to our full interview with Brooks below: