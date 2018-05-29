Jarred Brooks Questions Jose Torres’ Competition

Jarred Brooks wonders how good Jose Torres really is.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut of “Shorty” Torres. After becoming a two-division champion under the Titan FC banner, many felt it was only a matter of time before Torres made his way to the UFC. He certainly won’t have an easy debut as he’ll go one-on-one with Brooks at UFC Utica.

“The Monkey God” is coming off the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career. Brooks lost his bout with Deiveson Figueiredo back in Oct. 2017. He had gone 13-0 prior to the bout.

Speaking to FanSided, Brooks questioned Torres’ competition:

“They’re just paying attention to him and I understand that. He’s making his UFC debut and it’s long-awaited. He deserves to be in the UFC, even at 7-0. But let’s really look at it. Who has he actually fought? He’s fought Farkhat Sharipov, and there’s a lot of people outside of the UFC who can beat that dude. Gledison DeJesus, there’s a lot of people outside of the UFC who have beaten him. I’m not tooting my own horn or anything, but he’s never fought someone that is UFC quality. You got Pedro Nobre, but that dude is 33, 34 years old and he was on his way out anyway.”

UFC Utica takes place inside the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York this Friday night (June 1). In the main event, bantamweights Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes will throw down. The co-main event features a lightweight tilt between Gregor Gillespie and Vinc Pichel. Heavyweights Walt Harris and Daniel Spitz are set to clash in the main card as well.

In addition to those match-ups, welterweight veterans Jake Ellenberger and Ben Saunders will collide. Featherweight action nabs a main card spot as Julio Arce takes on Daniel Teymur. Opening up the main card will be a light heavyweight scrap between Gian Villante and Sam Alvey.

Who are you picking, Jarred Brooks or Jose “Shorty” Torres?