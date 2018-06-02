Jarred Brooks Reacts To Freak Accident At UFC Utica: “He’s Lucky I KO’d Myself”

The UFC Fight Night 131 event kicked off with a bang on Friday night, as Jarred Brooks knocked himself out in a freak accident, leading to a TKO loss to Jose Torres in the opening bout of the evening.

Following the bout, which had the social media world buzzing due to the bizarre nature of the finish, Brooks posted a tweet telling Torres that he was lucky he knocked himself out.

“Your lucky that I knocked myself out and you didn’t do sh*t to me that whole fight,” wrote Brooks in a tweet that he ended up deleting soon after posting it last night. “Just seen your after-fight interview … well played. But, if we run that sh*t back, I beat you 9 times-out-of 10, and the only time you do is me KO’ing myself!”

After cooling off a bit, Brooks deleted the tweet and posted a more professional reaction in a new tweet that still stands on his official Twitter feed.

“Respect though,” wrote Brooks in the second tweet. “At the end of the day, [I] just want to run it back.”

@ShortyTorres125 respect tho at the end of the day just want to run it back — Jarred Brooks (@The_monkeygod) June 2, 2018

As a result of the loss, UFC featherweight prospect Jarred Brooks moves to 13-2 in his overall MMA record, with a 1-2 record in the UFC. Torres, on the other hand, remains undefeated with a 7-0 pro MMA record and a 1-0 record inside the world-famous Octagon.

What do you think of Jarred Brooks’ initial post-fight Twitter comments? How about that wild finish in the Brooks-Torres fight at UFC Utica? Sound off in the Comments section below.