Jarred Brooks Steps in to Fight Ian McCall at UFC 208 in Brooklyn

Perhaps Ian McCall’s string of bad luck has come to an end.

Yesterday it was revealed that Neil Seery was removed from his bout with McCall on the Feb. 11 UFC 208 card in Brooklyn, NY. Seery’s mother-in-law passed away and “2Tap” is with his family during the unforeseen circumstance. Seery and “Uncle Creepy” were supposed to fight back in Nov. 2016, but McCall fell ill.

Enter “The Monkey God.”

The UFC announced Jarred Brooks will fill in for Seery to throw down with McCall. This will be Brooks’ UFC debut. The undefeated Marsh Fight Team member is coming off a knockout win over Jun Nakamura at Pancrase 281. He has fought as a strawweight, flyweight, and bantamweight.

McCall will be back in action for the first time since late Jan. 2015. Injuries and illnesses have kept “Uncle Creepy” from competing for over two years. The last time he earned a victory inside the Octagon was July 2014. McCall has gone 2-3-1 in his last six outings.

Despite the inactivity, McCall sits at No. 6 on the official UFC flyweight rankings. A win for Brooks would be huge as it would likely see him debut on the rankings in his first fight for the world leader in mixed martial arts (MMA).