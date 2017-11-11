Jarred Brooks Taking First Professional MMA Loss in Stride

Jarred Brooks isn’t exactly devastated after suffering the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Brooks fell short in a split decision loss to Deiveson Figueiredo last month. Going into the fight, Brooks had a record of 13-0. Figueiredo remains unbeaten.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Brooks said he won’t dwell on the defeat:

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, this undefeated thing,’ and it’s not a big deal. I don’t really care if I take a loss. I’m still looking down the road, and I’m still looking at a UFC belt. If I take losses on the way to the UFC belt, that’s my learning process.”