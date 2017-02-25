Jason King: ‘I See The Fight With David Suter Ending in a Stoppage’

Jason King doesn’t plan on moping around due to suffering a knockout loss in his last fight.

Instead, “The Asian Persuasion” returns to action at Valor Fights 41 on March 18 against David Suter. The event takes place inside the Evolution Sports Gym in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

In his last bout at Valor Fights 38, King was knocked out by Wesley Golden in the third round. King told MMANews.com that there isn’t any added pressure on him to bounce back:

“Not really. My last fight with Wesley Golden, I’m not one to make excuses he caught me. He caught me in the third round with a punch that put the lights out. (I) give respect to him. But looking back at that fight, I made some small mistakes and it cost me big. He actually hit me in the first round and he gave me a pretty bad concussion and I still do not remember the rest of the fight after the first round.”

“The Asian Persuasion” has a chance to improve his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 4-2, 1 NC, but he won’t be satisfied with just a win. King prides himself on being a finisher. Whether he has won or lost, King has never gone the distance and doesn’t want to start now:

“Valor Fights 41, I see the fight ending in stoppage. I’ve got submissions, I’ve got knockouts. I’ve never gone to a decision win or lose. I don’t intend on starting now. That’s what I tell everybody for every fight. If you buy a ticket to see me fight, you will never see me coast to a decision. If it’s the third round, I’m gassed and I’ve already won the first two rounds, you better believe that I’m still coming forward, I’m still gunning for a finish. I don’t believe in decisions and I don’t foresee a decision happening March 18.”

You can listen to the full interview below: