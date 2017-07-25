Jason Knight Details His Plans Should he Defeat Ricardo Lamas

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jason Knight
Image Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Jason Knight is already looking towards the future.

Knight is set to take on Ricardo Lamas on the featured FXX portion of the UFC 214 prelims. “The Kid” is riding a four-fight winning streak, while Lamas has gone 2-2 in his last four outings. It’ll be the most high-profile bout of Knight’s career as Lamas is ranked number three on the featherweight rankings.

During a recent appearance on Flo Combat‘s Top Turtle podcast, Knight detailed his plans if he defeats “The Bully:”

“If I got the belt around my waist, I still wanna fight as much as possible. If I could, I would fight every other week. There’s nothing like that big adrenaline rush on the way to the cage. I think the only logical option would be Cub Swanson. After this one, I call out Cub Swanson, me and him fight, and that should put us on a poster.”

UFC 214 takes place this Saturday night (July 29) inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In the main event, Jon Jones will challenge Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight championship. Plus, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight gold against Demian Maia. Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger will also compete for the vacant women’s featherweight title.

