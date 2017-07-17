Jason Knight Gunning For Holloway & Edgar With UFC 214 Win

If Jason Knight can top Ricardo Lamas, then he’ll be aiming for bouts with Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar.

Lamas was originally scheduled to face Chan Sung Jung inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 29. “The Korean Zombie” suffered an injury and Knight stepped up as a replacement opponent.

Speaking to Champions.co, “The Kid” said he’s got his sights set on two big fights if he emerges victorious at UFC 214:

“If I get the win at UFC 214, I want two more wins and then I want to fight Max Holloway. He’s the man with the belt, he’s the man to beat. It’s nothing against him, he’s just the guy on top right now and he’s the one to beat if you want to be the best. Even Frankie Edgar—I watched his fight with Yair Rodriguez and man is he tough. From what I’ve seen though, he’s beatable as well. Cub Swanson, I know if we went at it, we’d put on a hell of a fight. He likes to bang it out just like I do. Those are the type of fights I’m looking for, the ones where I’ll have a willing opponent to really go at it with me. I don’t want anything that’s easy. I want the hardest fights I can get and I want to have crazy wild fights that get the fans excited to watch.”