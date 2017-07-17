Jason Knight Gunning For Holloway & Edgar With UFC 214 Win

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jason Knight
Image Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

If Jason Knight can top Ricardo Lamas, then he’ll be aiming for bouts with Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar.

Lamas was originally scheduled to face Chan Sung Jung inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 29. “The Korean Zombie” suffered an injury and Knight stepped up as a replacement opponent.

Speaking to Champions.co, “The Kid” said he’s got his sights set on two big fights if he emerges victorious at UFC 214:

“If I get the win at UFC 214, I want two more wins and then I want to fight Max Holloway. He’s the man with the belt, he’s the man to beat. It’s nothing against him, he’s just the guy on top right now and he’s the one to beat if you want to be the best. Even Frankie Edgar—I watched his fight with Yair Rodriguez and man is he tough. From what I’ve seen though, he’s beatable as well. Cub Swanson, I know if we went at it, we’d put on a hell of a fight. He likes to bang it out just like I do. Those are the type of fights I’m looking for, the ones where I’ll have a willing opponent to really go at it with me. I don’t want anything that’s easy. I want the hardest fights I can get and I want to have crazy wild fights that get the fans excited to watch.”

Latest MMA News

Jason Knight

Jason Knight Gunning For Holloway & Edgar With UFC 214 Win

0
If Jason Knight can top Ricardo Lamas, then he'll be aiming for bouts with Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar. Lamas was originally scheduled to face...
Paul Felder

Paul Felder on Post-UFC Fight Night 113 Plans: ‘I Think I’ll Take a Week...

0
Paul Felder would like to take some time to grieve over the death of his father. Felder emerged victorious in enemy territory yesterday (July 16)...
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor on Floyd Mayweather: ‘His Frame is Too Small’

0
Conor McGregor believes Floyd Mayweather's size will be his downfall in their Aug. 26 "super fight." "Notorious" and "Money" wrapped up their tour, which stopped...
UFC Fight Night 113 Weigh-in Results Bonuses

UFC Fight Night 113 Bonuses: Ponzinibbio Cashes in Thanks to Knockout Win

0
The UFC Fight Night 113 bonuses have been revealed. Yesterday (July 16), UFC Fight Night 113 took place inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The...
Santiago Ponzinibbio

Santiago Ponzinibbio Eyeing Bouts With Neil Magny & Carlos Condit

0
Santiago Ponzinibbio wants a higher ranked welterweight in his next outing. "Gente Boa" earned a huge knockout victory over Gunnar Nelson yesterday (July 16) inside...
Load more