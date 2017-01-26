Jason Knight Plans to ‘Break’ Alex Caceres at UFC on FOX in Denver

If Jason Knight has his way, he will cruise past Alex Caceres this Saturday night (Jan. 28) and move on to fight a young featherweight with some buzz behind him. With two straight wins, Knight is looking to make it three in a row and get one step closing to appearing on the official rankings.

“The Kid” recently spoke to MMAJunkie.com to discuss his UFC on FOX main card opener with Caceres. He feels “Bruce Leeroy” will realize he’s not dealing with an average 145-pounder come fight night:

“I don’t think he’s fought anybody like me with the hunger I have, the determination and the drive that I’m going to bring to this fight. I’m going to hit him hard. I’m never going to stop coming forward no matter what he hits me with, it’s never going to slow me down and if he can’t handle that pressure I’m going to break him.”

At UFC 206 last month, No. 4 ranked featherweight Cub Swanson went to war with prospect Dooho Choi. The bout wasn’t short on excitement and left fight fans wanting two more rounds.

Not one to shy away from a good scrap, Knight said he’s ready to lay down a challenge to Choi if he beats Caceres.

“I want that fight so bad. I watched him fight Cub Swanson and them two went out there and they did a battle. No matter what they got hit with, no matter how hard they got hurt or whatever, they kept fighting and wanting to be in the fight. I believe if you put me and him in there then fireworks are going to go off. It’s going to be one of them epic battles that everyone talks about for a long, long time. As soon as this fight’s over I’m going to call him out, and we’ll see if I can get him.”