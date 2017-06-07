Jason Knight Talks Replacing Chan Sung Jung to Fight Ricardo Lamas at UFC 214

Jason Knight was thrilled to hear the news that he’d be Ricardo Lamas’ replacement opponent at UFC 214.

When news broke that Chan Sung Jung was removed from his bout with Lamas due to an injury, Knight decided to take action. He called for a date with “The Bully” and he got it.

“The Kid” explained to Lowkick MMA how the bout came to fruition:

“My coach, he acts as my manager. Alan Belcher, and as soon as I heard about the fight I called him and – out of the possibilities we were looking at already, after I heard about the Ricardo Lamas fight I called him and said, ‘hey man, if they want tell them I’ll step in for that fight.’ My coach was a little hesitant at first, he said, ‘we have a couple of options that would be better,’ and I told him, ‘no, I want the best.’ I told him if they offer me another fight I’m not gonna turn it down, like whatever, but if they give me the opportunity to fight Ricardo Lamas then I want that fight.”

Belcher ended up calling matchmaker Sean Shelby and the fight was a done deal.

“The next day he sent me a text message and said, ‘hey man, the Ricardo Lamas fight is confirmed.’ I was like, ‘hell yeah!’”