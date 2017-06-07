Jason Knight Talks Replacing Chan Sung Jung to Fight Ricardo Lamas at UFC 214

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jason Knight
Image Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Jason Knight was thrilled to hear the news that he’d be Ricardo Lamas’ replacement opponent at UFC 214.

When news broke that Chan Sung Jung was removed from his bout with Lamas due to an injury, Knight decided to take action. He called for a date with “The Bully” and he got it.

“The Kid” explained to Lowkick MMA how the bout came to fruition:

“My coach, he acts as my manager. Alan Belcher, and as soon as I heard about the fight I called him and – out of the possibilities we were looking at already, after I heard about the Ricardo Lamas fight I called him and said, ‘hey man, if they want tell them I’ll step in for that fight.’ My coach was a little hesitant at first, he said, ‘we have a couple of options that would be better,’ and I told him, ‘no, I want the best.’ I told him if they offer me another fight I’m not gonna turn it down, like whatever, but if they give me the opportunity to fight Ricardo Lamas then I want that fight.”

Belcher ended up calling matchmaker Sean Shelby and the fight was a done deal.

“The next day he sent me a text message and said, ‘hey man, the Ricardo Lamas fight is confirmed.’ I was like, ‘hell yeah!’”

Latest MMA News

Demian Maia

Demian Maia Wants Title Fight Against Tyron Woodley in October

0
Demian Maia has his sights set on a fall showdown with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley. Maia is due for a...
Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar: ‘I Wouldn’t Mind Fighting Max Holloway in Hawaii’

0
Frankie Edgar wouldn't mind going into hostile territory for another shot at featherweight gold. "The Answer" has been calling for the next shot at Max...
Jason Knight

Jason Knight Talks Replacing Chan Sung Jung to Fight Ricardo Lamas at UFC 214

0
Jason Knight was thrilled to hear the news that he'd be Ricardo Lamas' replacement opponent at UFC 214. When news broke that Chan Sung Jung...
Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva Says He’s Learned From Past Mistakes

0
Thiago Silva admits he's made mistakes in the past, but he says he's a happy man nowadays. Silva was the epitome of controversy at one...
Floyd Mayweather

Quote: Let’s See Can Floyd Mayweather Deliver & Fight Conor McGregor

0
All eyes are on Floyd Mayweather to see if he'll sign the contract to fight Conor McGregor. McGregor recently signed his end of the deal....
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic on Anthony Joshua Bout: ‘I Think it Would be Awesome’

0
Stipe Miocic is still throwing out the idea of a "super fight" with Anthony Joshua. Miocic is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title...
Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis: ‘I Don’t Really Care About Being The Best’

0
Derrick Lewis couldn't care less about being the best heavyweight. Many fighters strive to be the best in the world, but that priority doesn't resonate...
T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw Willing to Give up Purse if he Misses Weight Against Demetrious Johnson

1
T.J. Dillashaw isn't pleased with the hold-up in his potential flyweight title bout with Demetrious Johnson. Johnson put the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on blast...
Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski: ‘I Definitely Believe I’m Ready For The Top 10 Guys’

0
Alexander Volkanovski feels he's ready for the wolves. Back in Nov. 2016, Volkanovski made his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut. He defeated Yusuke Kasuya via second-round...
Ben Nguyen

Ben Nguyen Says he Sees Holes in Joseph Benavidez’s Game

0
Ben Nguyen still wants a fight with Joseph Benavidez, who he feels is beatable. Nguyen was supposed to meet Benavidez on this Sunday night (June...
Load more