Jason Knight vs. Gabriel Benitez Set For UFC Fight Night 123

Jason Knight will be back in action against Gabriel Benitez.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced the match-up. The bout is set to take place inside the SaveMart Center in Fresno, California. It’ll take place on Dec. 9.

In his last bout, Knight was finished by Ricardo Lamas via first-round TKO. The loss ended Knight’s four-fight winning streak. It was just his second defeat under the UFC banner.

As for Benitez, he is also coming off a loss. He fell short against Enrique Barzola back in May via unanimous decision. Benitez had gone 5-1 in his last six outings before the decision loss.