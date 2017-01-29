Jason Knight Would ‘Fight Tomorrow’ if The UFC ‘Called’ Him

The future looks bright for Jason Knight.

Knight nabbed his third straight victory against Alex Caceres at a UFC on FOX event in Denver, Colorado. Despite being just 24 years of age, “The Kid” had just competed in his 18th professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.

That fight experience seems to give him an edge. The rear-naked choke he locked up this past Saturday night (Jan. 28) was his 10th professional submission win.

In a backstage interview with Megan Olivi, Knight said that while his fight preparation plays a role in his success, he mostly attributes it to his determination:

“I worked my butt off in the gym and my ground game is good. But to tell you the truth, my heart gets me through a lot of this. I don’t know if the world’s seen it yet, but the world’s damn sure gonna see it before long. Jason Knight’s got the biggest heart in this game and I want this more than anybody in the world.”

After submitting “Bruce Leeroy,” Knight told UFC color commentator Brian Stann that he was targeting a fight with Dooho Choi. “The Kid” called for the bout because he believed the “Korean Superboy” would help put on an exciting show.

Knight still feels a bout with Choi is the way to go. If he doesn’t get the fight right away, he’s just as willing to throw down with any other featherweight.

“Korean ‘Superboy,’ any time any place baby you can come get it. Until you pick whenever you wanna do it, give me whoever you got. I’d fight tomorrow if they called me.”

Knight’s last loss was in his UFC debut to Tatsuya Kawajiri back in Dec. 2015. Knight fell short in the bout by unanimous decision. “The Kid” had gone on an eight-fight winning streak. He has been on a roll since losing to the seasoned veteran.