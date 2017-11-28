Jason “Mayhem” Miller has Pleaded Guilty to Domestic Violence Charge

Jason “Mayhem” Miller has been ordered to steer clear of any trouble or face a lengthy sentence in jail, it has been reported

The troubled former fighter pled guilty on a domestic violence charge in Orange County, Calif., according to TMZ.com.

Miller has had several infamous run-ins with the law in California. He was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with five domestic violence-related felony charges, in addition to another domestic violence related felony charge. The latter charge pertained to Miller vandalizing a former girlfriend’s car and house, with two misdemeanors for damaging cell phones.

Miller was released from Orange County Jail on Tuesday morning following a successful plea deal which saw all but one of the charges against him stricken off. TMZ claims that the 36-year-old pled guilty to corporal injury to a spouse/cohabitant.

As a result of the plea deal, Miller received three years’ probation and a suspended four-year prison sentence with minus the 62 days which he has served. The former Strikeforce title-challenger was released to a rehab facility and must adhere to sobriety for the duration of his probation, in accordance with his terms.

Should Miller violate those terms, he will be sent back to prison to serve his remaining sentence.