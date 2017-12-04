Jason Parillo: Michael Bisping’s Done Enough in His Career

Renowned mixed martial arts (MMA) coach Jason Parillo believes Michael Bisping can hang up his gloves now after having a “phenomenal” career.

Bisping suffered two losses last month. First, “The Count” lost his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title to Georges St-Pierre in the main event of UFC 217. He then filled in on short notice to take on Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Shanghai. He was knocked out in the first round.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Parillo said he feels his fighter has done all he can to ride off in the sunset:

“In my opinion, Michael Bisping’s done enough. I don’t think Michael Bisping ever has to fight again. I think that he had such a phenomenal career – if we are just fighting for money, maybe it’s not worth it at this point. He’s made a lot of money. He can retire and be fine for the rest of his life. He’ll never be fine just sitting around being fine. He’s going to go out and be making noise doing something else. That’s a conversation that’s going to be had over the course of time, obviously.”