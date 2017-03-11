Javier Mendez: ‘Cain Velasquez is Slowly Coming Back Into it’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Cain Velasquez
Image Credit: Getty Images

It appears Cain Velasquez is in no rush to return to the Octagon.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder was going to compete against Fabricio Werdum in a rematch at UFC 207 back in Dec. 2016. Velasquez was pulled from the card due to back issues.

With news of Ben Rothwell’s removal from the UFC 211 card due to a potential violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Werdum is in need of an opponent. Many fans have expressed interest in Velasquez making his return to the Octagon in May to face “Vai Cavalo.”

American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) coach Javier Mendez told Submission Radio that fans shouldn’t count on Velasquez competing at UFC 211 (via MMAMania.com):

“He’s been more enjoying time with his wife and he did an AirBnb, those rentals that you rent. He’s got one in Arizona that he’s fixing up to rent, so he’s been doing that and spending time with his wife and his child. He’s been doing more family stuff. He comes in the gym on a rare occasion, but he’s slowly coming back into it. He’s not jumping on board to do anything, he’s just taking his time. I know that May (13) is something they’re looking at, but realistically Cain is not gonna fight on short notice. He’s not gonna fight without an eight-week training camp. So I look at it like if he’s hardly ever coming into the gym now because he has other business things he has to take care of, I don’t see him fighting (soon). I see him fighting two times this year, but I don’t see him fighting in May because of the time frame.”

Velasquez hasn’t fought since July 2016 when he finished Travis Browne in the first round of their bout at UFC 200. He has gone 5-1 in his last six outings.

LATEST NEWS

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson Says Dana White is Opposed to Third Bout With Joseph Benavidez

0
Joseph Benavidez may have a tough time getting a third match-up against Demetrious Johnson. "Mighty Mouse" is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title...
Cain Velasquez

Javier Mendez: ‘Cain Velasquez is Slowly Coming Back Into it’

0
It appears Cain Velasquez is in no rush to return to the Octagon. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder was going to...
Misha Cirkunov

Misha Cirkunov Admits he Was ‘Nervous’ After UFC Negotiations Soured

0
Misha Cirkunov wasn't out of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for long, but the process wasn't easy. Last month, UFC President Dana White said that...
Alex Oliveira

Alex Oliveira: ‘I’m Focused on Beating Tim Means up’

0
Alex Oliveira and Tim Means will settle the score tonight (March 11). In their first encounter, Means threw two knees to Oliveira's head. Time was...

UFC Fight Night London: Marlon Vera Steps in On Short Notice Against Brad Pickett

0
Brad Pickett will have his retirement fight next week at UFC Fight Night 107 in London following confirmation of a last-minute opponent from the...