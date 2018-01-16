Jay Glazer Joins Bellator’s Broadcast Team, Debut Set For Jan. 20

Jay Glazer is transitioning from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) desk, to the Bellator broadcast.

Earlier today (Jan. 16), Bellator announced that Glazer has signed with the promotion to be a part of their broadcast team. Glazer will make his debut with the promotion at Bellator 192 this Saturday night (Jan. 20) to host the desk. He will remain with FOX for his usual broadcasting duties in regards to NFL games.

You can read Glazer’s quote from a Bellator press release below:

“I’m excited to welcome Jay Glazer to the Bellator family. Jay’s knowledge and experience in sports television speaks for itself and he will be a great addition to our incredible broadcast team. As Bellator moves to Paramount Network, I look forward to having him involved with some of the biggest fights of the year. I have always had a tremendous passion for MMA, where the relationships you develop are unlike any other sport, said Glazer. “And I am very fortunate to be able to continue these relationships with an incredible organization like Bellator. I’ve been friends with Scott for many years, and am ecstatic that he brought me into the Bellator family.”