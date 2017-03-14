Joanna Jedrzejczyk Looking to Break Title Defense Record of Ronda Rousey

Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants the record of Ronda Rousey, which stands at six consecutive title defences inside the UFC.

The strawweight champion is a not-too-shabby 7-0 in the UFC, and will have the chance to extend that record when she defends her title against Jessica Andrade at UFC 211 in May.

Ronda Rousey enjoyed a state of peerless dominance prior to her downfall to Holy Holm at UFC 193 in 2015, and is the frame of reference for many female competitor’s aspirations. Jedrzejczyk told Ariel Helwani on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour that she is set to change this for the future:

“I want that record,” Jedrzejczyk said Monday on The MMA Hour. “I want this female record, which is six title defenses straight. And then I will look up to the guys’ (record).” “Every fighting career is different,” Jedrzejczyk said. “We all are different. Our lives are different. But the thing is, of course I learned some (from Rousey’s situation), but I’m trying to be smart for myself. There was a time when I could fly to Poland for 10 days, do like seven days of media, I slept like six hours a day, but (coach) Katel (Kubis) was with me and we had amazing times during the training between obligations. But the thing is, it was time for it. Now it’s time to just get ready for the fight. Eight-and-a-half weeks, I will [focus only on] getting ready for UFC 211, and the thing is, no one is going to get my attention.

