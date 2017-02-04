UFC 210 appears to have another bout added to its card, as Filipino flyweight Jenel Lausa will welcome the undefeated Magomed “Gladiator” Bibulatov to the promotion. The addition to the Buffalo event was confirmed by Lausa via his Instragram. His opponent was later confirmed by DojoDrifter.

Lausa (7-2) made his UFC debut in November at UFC Fight Night 101 in Melbourne, Australia. There, the former PXC flyweight champion fought to a unanimous decision win against Yao Zhikui. UFC 210 will mark Lausa’s first time fighting stateside. He is currently riding a five fight win streak dating back to 2014.

Bibulatov (13-0), meanwhile, will be making his UFC debut. The undefeated Chechen flyweight previously fought in the World Series of Fighting where he was the inaugural WSOF flyweight champion back in 2015. That, however, marked his one and only WSOF appearance. He enters the UFC coming off a victorious run in Akhmat Fight Show, where he captured the promotion’s flyweight Grand Prix crown in 2016 following a trio of wins throughout the year.

With a couple of top flyweights, namely Ali Bagautinov and Zach Makovsky, released late last month, Lausa vs. Bibulatov gives the 125lb weight class a much needed shot in the arm.

UFC 210 takes place April 8, 2017 at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, NY. The card is now shaping up as follows:

Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Anthony Johnson (for the UFC light heavyweight championship)

Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi

Patrick Cummins vs. Jan Błachowicz

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Rosa

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Irene Aldana

Jenel Lausa vs. Magomed Bibulatov