“He Stated The Obvious” – Jenna Jameson Responds to Chael Sonnen’s Insult

Tito Ortiz may have reacted in ire to Chael Sonnen as he took fire at the former UFC champ’s ex-partner, Jenna Jameson.

The adult movie actress was a little more diplomatic in her response, however ( this may be something to do with the fact that she will not be going head to head with the legendary trash talker any time soon).

Jenna Jameson’s name was brought up during Thursday’s Bellator 170 press conference between Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen, prior to their Saturday Jan. 21st bout at The Forum in Inglewood, CA. While it is not unique for heated talk to exist between competitors, when it comes to Sonnen, things can go up that extra notch.

“The American Gangster” chose to set up Ortiz with a feed line, before aiming a crudely obvious pun regarding her days as a pornographic actress at the ex-UFC champion. Ortiz dated Jameson for approximately 7 years.

Las Vegas based Jameson, 42, took to Twitter to address her response, and may have surprised a few people in how she handled being singled out by the Bellator light-heavyweight:

First dumb thing I've heard Chael say… it's like stating the sky is blue and expecting that to be a revelation 🙄 https://t.co/ZecRIAlNaH — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 19, 2017

To everyone thinking @ChaelSonnen 's remark at the press conference for his fight with Tito bothered me, it didn't… he stated the obvious — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 19, 2017

With time still left for more thrash talking and to-and froing from both fighters, we can’t say for certain that this is the pinnacle of the pre-fight chat between both men. Sonnen’s comment, however, has set the bar for thrash talking so far in 2017. Over to you, Conor McGregor…