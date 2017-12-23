Jennifer Maia Explains Reason for Declining UFC Fight vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Invicta FC flyweight champion Jennifer Maia was given the opportunity to make her next appearance inside the Octagon.

But Maia said no to the UFC.

“I was super happy,” Maia said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “That’s another step in the right direction in my career. It was very cool that they made the offer.”

That fight would have taken place at UFC Fight Night 125 in February vs. former bantamweight title contender Valentina Shevchenko. Maia scored a victory over Agnieszka Niedzwiedz earlier this month, picking up her sixth consecutive win in the process.

“They offered me this fight, but I thought it was too close to my (last) fight,” she said. “I accept to fight her, but if given more time. I spoke with my coaches and decided to wait.”

Maia (15-4-1), who has bested the likes of Jessica Andrade, Roxanne Modafferi and Vanessa Porto during her career, still feels that the UFC will present her with another chance soon.

“I expect my next fight to be in the UFC,” Maia said.

Shevchenko will face Priscila Cachoeira at the February event instead of Maia.