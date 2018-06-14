Jeremy Kennedy Signs with Brave CF

25-year-old Canadian prospect Jeremy Kennedy has decided to sign with Brave Combat Federation, bringing an end to his nearly two-year run in the UFC, which saw Kennedy go 3-1, bringing his overall MMA record to 11-1. Kennedy’s only loss came from his most recent fight against Alexander Volkanovski, which saw Volkanovski win via second-round TKO. The news of Kennedy’s signing was first broken by MMA Sucka.

“I chose Brave because when I went out a couple times to corner Gary [Mangat]I really like their team and how they ran things,” Kennedy said. “Brave CF is one of the bigger organizations based out of Asia/Middle East, so I wanted to test myself against some of the best international fighters in the world.”

Overall, Kennedy passed what is the hardest test the sport has to offer, the UFC, with a passing score of 75% during his tenure there. Kennedy’s wresting style has given nearly every opponent fits, as his last five victories have come from grinding out a decision. Perhaps suffering his first loss has prompted Kennedy to refine his skills even further. At only 25 years of age and with UFC experience under his belt, signing this young featherweight prospect is a huge boon for Brave CF, where Kennedy plans to make his debut in August.

Jeremy Kennedy currently trains full time with Xtreme Couture out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

What do you think of Jeremy Kennedy’s decision to sign with Brave CF?