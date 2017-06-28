Jeremy Kimball Admits he Was Nervous Going Into UFC Fight Night 112

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jeremy Kimball
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Jeremy Kimball wasn’t exactly as cool as a cucumber before UFC Fight Night 112.

Kimball took on Josh Stansbury this past Sunday night (June 25) in Oklahoma City. “Grizzly” earned a first-round TKO victory.

Speaking to the media, Kimball said he was feeling nervous going into the bout (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I was super nervous up until the point I started hitting pads. Then I realized how much power was there tonight. Then I knew I was on, and it was going to be a fun night for me.”

He went on to go in-depth on what went wrong in his UFC debut.

“In my last fight, I didn’t pull the trigger with my punches. And my dad always tells me, ‘If you don’t pull the trigger, you can’t win.’ Stansbury caught me early, and I just decided at that point to pull the trigger. And that’s what happened.”

