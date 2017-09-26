Jeremy Stephens Finally Got Married Over the Weekend

It appears that UFC featherweight Jeremy Stephens has been enjoying what has been a pretty good month of September

Stephens’ victory over Gilbert Melendez at UFC 215, a fight which he took despite initially being set to get married over that weekend, has put him in contention for bigger fights.

Stephens married fiancee Cindy Lopez over the weekend (via Instagram):

Mr. & Mrs. Jeremy Stephens!!! Congrats and many blessings to you beautiful people 💝 Thank you for allowing us to be part of your special day #theheathensgethitched @lalalopez87 @lilheathenmma A post shared by Jamie Del Fierro (@jamie_delfierro) on Sep 23, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Unforgettable @mrslilheathenmma and my beautiful daughters! #TheHeathensGetHitched A post shared by Jeremy Stephens (@lilheathenmma) on Sep 25, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Stephens spoke of his fiancee in the aftermath of the Melendez bout, where he tied a UFC record of five knockdowns in a fight:

“I have a great fiancee,” Stephens told MMAjunkie. “Not only is she beautiful, she has an amazing heart. She understands this is what I do, and this what I love. These opportunities aren’t going to be knocking 15 years from now.”