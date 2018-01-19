Jeremy Stephens-Josh Emmett Booked as UFC on FOX 28 Main Event

Days removed from his victory over Dooho Choi in the main event of UFC Fight Night 124, Jeremy Stephens will move directly into another headline bout.

Stephens will face Josh Emmett in the main event at UFC on FOX 28. The bout was first reported by the Orlando Sentinel.

The event takes place February 28 from the Amway Center in Orlando. Emmett was rumored for a main event with Brian Ortega at one point on the card.

Stephens (27-14) scored his 14th career UFC win when he stopped Choi. The fight marks his 28th appearance all-time with the promotion and his fourth main event.

Emmett (13-1) has reeled off four wins among his five appearances inside the Octagon, including a December knockout of former title contender Ricardo Lamas.

At one point, the card was to feature David Branch vs. Yoel, but officials pulled Romero for an interim middleweight title fight with Luke Rockhold.

Below is the current fight card:

• Jeremy Stephens vs. Josh Emmett

• Ilir Latifi vs. Ovince Saint Preux

• Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns

• Alan Jouban vs. Ben Saunders

• Jessica Andrade vs. Tecia Torres

• Max Griffin vs. Mike Perry

• Renan Barao vs. Brian Kelleher

• Sam Alvey vs. Marcin Prachnio

• Sara McMann vs. Marion Reneau

• Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Aleksandar Rakic

• Russell Doane vs. Rani Yahya

• David Branch vs. TBA