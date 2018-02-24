Stephens Scores Controversial Win Over Emmett At UFC Orlando

Round 1:

Stephens has a kick blocked and Emmet faints a blitz. A hook to the body lands for Stephens and the action is paused for a low blow from Emmett. A right hand lands from Emmett but Stephens continues to press forward. A nice combination lands for Stephens and Emmet backs up a bit and misses on a hook. Another right hand lands for Stephens.

A beautiful counter combination lands for Stephens and Emmett responds with a counter hook that drops Stephens to the mat. Emmet pounces on Stephens and delivers ground-and-pound. Stephens gets to his feet and we’re striking again. A jumping switch kick from Emmett is blocked. Round comes to an end.

Round 2:

A knee to teh body lands for Stephens to open the round. A leg kick lands for Stephens and he misses on some big hooks. A spinning backfist lands for Stephens and a huge overhand misses for Emmett. Another leg kick lands for Stephens and a huge hook follows up that knocks Emmett down. Some massive ground-and-pound from Stephens and Emmett is knocked out. That’s it.

Official Result: Jeremy Stephens def. Josh Emmett via R2 KO (punches, 1:35)