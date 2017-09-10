Jeremy Stephens Open to Fighting Jose Aldo, But Not in November

Jeremy Stephens wouldn’t mind going one-on-one with Jose Aldo, but not in November.

Last night (Sept. 9), Stephens took on Gilbert Melendez. The bout opened up the main card of UFC 215. “Lil’ Heathen” chopped at Melendez’s legs to earn a unanimous decision victory.

During the post-fight press conference, Stephens said he’s open to fighting Aldo (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I would love that fight, but November, it’s a little tight on my schedule, and I can’t push two things back. So December or January, something like that – that would be something I’d definitely look forward to. He’s a banger and a class act. I think me and him could get it on and give the fans a great showing. But I just can’t do November. I can’t keep pushing things back.”

Aldo has said that his dream is to fight inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. He’s angling for a bout at UFC 217, but so far he has no dance partners.