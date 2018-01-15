Jeremy Stephens Pummels Doo Ho Choi For Stoppage Victory

Round 1:

Choi lands a nice leg kick and just misses on a jab before landing a body kick. A nice right hand just lands for Choi and Stephens comes in for a nice right of his own. A knee lands for Choi inside the clinch and Stephens just misses a hook. Choi has a 1-2 combo blocked and Stephens lands an inside leg kick, but Choi responds with two of his own. Another leg kick for Choi and Stephens lands a nice right hand. The pair clinch against the cage but Choi eats a big right as they separate. A beautiful combo lands for Choi that ends with a big left hook. The pair exchange jabs and Choi lands a leg kick. Stephens just misses on a couple f big shots and the round comes to an end with a right hand from Stephens.

Round 2:

A front kick to the face lands for Choi and he comes forward to eat a few strikes from Stephens. Stephens pushes forward now and unloads some big shots,that include a knee. This fight is getting ugly now as they exchange some big punches. A huge right hand lands for Stephens and he follows it up with a stiff jab. More leg kicks from Stephens and Choi responds with a shot to the body. A huge hook from Stephens kicks Choi to the ground and Heathen swarms. A ton of ground-and-pound from Stephens and the ref has seen enough.

Official Result: Jeremy Stephens def. Doo Ho Choi via R2 TKO (punches, 2:36)