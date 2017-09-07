Jeremy Stephens Says Gilbert Melendez Has Been in Too Many Wars

Jeremy Stephens doesn’t believe Gilbert Melendez will bring anything new to the table on Sept. 9.

At UFC 215 inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Stephens and Melendez are set to throw leather. “Lil Heathen” has lost his last two bouts. Melendez is on a three-fight skid.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Stephens said “El Nino” should’ve stayed at lightweight:

“He’s an older lion. He’s been in too many wars. He hasn’t really changed and evolved in the sport. Now, he’s looking for other reasons coming down here after a long layoff of (performance-enhancing drug) use. He’s come down here to 145 pounds. It’s a big mistake, especially if you’re facing me.”

UFC 215 will feature two title fights. Demetrious Johnson will defend his flyweight gold against Ray Borg. Women’s bantamweight title holder Amanda Nunes will put her title on the line against Valentina Shevchenko.