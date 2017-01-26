Jeremy Stephens Targeting Bout With Gilbert Melendez in March or April

Coming off a unanimous decision loss to former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Frankie Edgar, Jeremy Stephens wants to get back in the Octagon soon.

It was a disappointing result for “Lil’ Heathen,” who was coming off the biggest win of his career against Renan Barao. “The Baron” is a former UFC bantamweight champion. Stephens took that fight by unanimous decision.

Former Strikeforce lightweight champion Gilbert Melendez recently revealed he wants to return to the featherweight division. Melendez has not competed at 145 pounds in over 11 years. Stephens took to the FOX Sports PROcast offering to welcome “El Nino” back to the division:

“(I’m) feeling great. Looking forward to fighting around March or April. (I) want to solidify my spot in the top 10, take on all newcomers. Fans have been screaming. Gilbert Melendez is dropping down to 145 pounds. He’s an old-school veteran legend in my eyes I believe. So we should scrap it out. If he wants to come down to 145, that’d be a phenomenal fight. Looking forward to that one.”

Melendez could use a change of scenery. He is on a three-fight losing streak. His last bout was back in July against Edson Barboza. The Brazilian chopped away at Melendez’s leg throughout the fight for a unanimous decision win.

“El Nino” hasn’t emerged victorious inside the Octagon since Oct. 2013. He defeated Diego Sanchez and earned a “Fight of the Night” bonus. Melendez would go on to challenge Anthony Pettis for the UFC lightweight title. It was his second shot at UFC gold. Melendez was caught in a guillotine choke in the second round and was forced to tap.

Stephens currently sits at No. 5 in the UFC’s featherweight rankings. A win over “Lil’ Heathen” would put Melendez right back in the title hunt.

Below is the video of Stephens issuing the challenge to Melendez: