Jeremy Stephens vs. Doo Ho Choi to Headline UFC Fight Night 124: St. Louis

When officials announced Jeremy Stephens vs. Doo Ho Choi for UFC Fight Night 124 earlier this year, many felt like it would headline the event.

After a few weeks without an announcement, the promotion went ahead and announced that Stephens vs. Choi will indeed main event the January 14 card from St. Louis.

Stephens (26-14) lost his last main event fight in 2014 to Cub Swanson. He is coming off a decision victory over former Strikeforce champion Gilbert Melendez that snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Iowa native.

Choi (14-2) was bested by Swanson last December at UFC 206, suffering his first Octagon loss after three first round KO finishes. The 26-year-old makes his main event debut for the UFC.

Below is the current fight card:

• Jeremy Stephens vs. Doo Ho Choi

• Uriah Hall vs. Vitor Belfort

• Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Rose-Clark

• Darren Elkins vs. Michael Johnson

• James Krause vs. Alex White

• Matt Frevola vs. Marco Polo Reyes

• Thiago Alves vs. Zak Cummings

• Kalindra Faria vs. Jessica Eye

• Talita Bernardo vs. Irene Aldana

• Danielle Taylor vs. JJ Aldrich

• Kyung Ho Kang vs. Guido Cannetti