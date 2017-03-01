Jeremy Stephens vs. Renato Moicano Booked For UFC on FOX Event on April 15

Jeremy Stephens has got himself a fight.

Stephens, who sits at the fifth spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight rankings, will meet Renato Moicano (via UFC Tonight). The two 145-pounders are set to fight at a UFC on FOX event on April 15.

UFC on FOX 24 takes place inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. “Lil’ Heathen” has gone 2-4 in his last six outings. His last bout was a unanimous decision loss to Frankie Edgar inside Madison Square Garden in New York City at UFC 205.

Moicano has yet to suffer a defeat in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The former interim Jungle Fight featherweight champion has a record of 10-0-1. He made his UFC debut back in Dec. 2014 and earned a submission win over Tom Niinimaki. Moicano didn’t see action again until May 2016, taking a split decision over Zubaira Tukhugov.

Below is the rest of the UFC on FOX 24 card thus far:

Women’s Strawweight: Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Louis Smolka

Middleweight Devin Clark vs. Jake Collier

Middleweight: Anthony Smith vs. Andrew Sanchez

Women’s Bantamweight: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ketlen Vieira

Welterweight: Nathan Coy vs. Zak Cummings

Lightweight bout: Rashid Magomedov vs. Bobby Green*

Bantamweight bout: Patrick Williams vs. Tom DuQuesnoy

*- This bout has been reported