Jeremy Stephens Warns Doo Ho Choi That Isn’t Just a Power Puncher

Ahead of tonight’s (Jan. 14) UFC Fight Night 124 event, Jeremy Stephens has a message for his opponent.

Stephens will do battle with Doo Ho Choi in the card’s main event. The action takes place inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The main card airs live on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET.

Speaking to the media, “Lil Heathen” said his power isn’t the only thing Choi should be concerned about (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Let him worry about the power. We got speed. We got takedowns. We got mental mindset. We got the great people of St. Louis. I know they’re going to be cheering on an American come main event. I’m pumped. I’m ready to rock and roll.”