Jesse Taylor Chokes Out Dhiego Lima To Win The Ultimate Fighter 25

By
Jose Munoz
-

In our co-main event of the evening, we will crown our winner of the 25th season of The Ultimate Fighter as Jesse Taylor takes on Dhiego Lima. Here’s how it went down:

Round 1:

Taylor goes in for the takedown hard and initiates the back clinch. Lima gets taken down but locks in his full guard. Taylor locked in a rear-naked choke for a second but Lima was able to scramble out of it. Taylor repeatedly looks for the rear-naked choke as he blankets Lima from the top position. The round comes to an end with Taylor dropping vicious ground-and-pound from the top position.

Round 2:

The round starts with Lima dropping Taylor with a wild punch but Taylor is able to take his back. Taylor locks in the rear-naked choke and that’s all she wrote. Lima taps and your Ultimate Fighter is Jesse Taylor.

