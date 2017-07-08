Jesse Taylor: ‘I Just Want to Show my Kids That You Never Give up on Your Dreams’

Jesse Taylor wants to lead by example.

The road to success hasn’t been easy for “JT Money.” After being kicked out of the finals of “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) years ago, Taylor received another chance for the “Redemption” season. He fought through the house and defeated Dhiego Lima at the Finale last night (July 7).

After the fight, Taylor told Megan Olivi that he wanted to show his kids that anything can happen if you keep moving forward:

“When I first heard about the show, I just think that’s my story. Always been a guy that gets going, something happens, gets going again. I just want to show people, show my kids, especially my kids that you always never give up on your dreams. If you see something, go for it. This is a crazy experience, I just never stopped. I knew once I found out the show was ‘Redemption,’ it was my show to win.”

Taylor believes he can make a run at the welterweight championship.

“I do want a little time off. Saying that, I call this the end of one journey, the beginning of the next. I want to make a run for it (welterweight title). I think 170 has a lot of sharks, but at the same time I don’t think there’s star power per say. I think it could be open for the taking.”