Jesse Taylor Says ‘The Truth Will Come to Light’ Regarding Failed Drug Test

Jesse Taylor has broken his silence.

Taylor was scheduled to compete on Nov. 18 against Belal Muhammad. That’s no longer happening as “JT Money” was recently flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for a potential drug violation.

Taylor released the following statement through his Instagram account:

“The truth will come to light! I am just as shocked and surprised by this tragedy. Our team is looking into this matter. Let due process do its work before judging on the matter. Those that know me know this is wrong. We will fight this and I will be back. I am sorry to (my) Aussie friends and fans but that fight is off due to this matter. I am very bummed, but we will get to bottom of this. I’ll be back.”