Jessica Aguilar Eyeing UFC 211 Bout Against Maryna Moroz

If things go her way, Jessica Aguilar will return to the Octagon in three months.

Aguilar hasn’t competed in a mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since Aug. 2015. She made her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut against Claudia Gadelha at UFC 190. “JAG” was defeated by unanimous decision.

The former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) women’s strawweight champion was set to meet Julianna Lima at UFC 197, but she tore her ACL and has been out of action since.

In an interview with Flo Combat, Aguilar revealed she’s ready to make her return soon. She’d like to share the Octagon with Maryna Moroz in his first bout in almost two full years:

“I am back to actively training and have been doing so since the first of the year. I would actually love to come back on May 13. I’m putting it out there. The UFC is coming to Dallas and that would be the perfect date for me. I want to dance and I’d love to do that dance with Maryna Moroz. I know she’s coming back and wants to do so in May so that would be the perfect match-up. I’m just waiting for her to respond and we can make it happen.”

Moroz was supposed to fight Jessica Andrade at UFC 207. “The Iron Woman” was forced off the card due to an injury. Andrade will now meet Angela Hill tonight (Feb. 4) inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Before entering the UFC, Aguilar put together a 10-fight winning streak. In that stretch, she defeated the inaugural UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza and earned two victories over Megumi Fujii.

Moroz is 3-1 inside the Octagon. The only loss in her professional career was to former title challenger Valerie Letourneau. Her last bout was a split decision win over Danielle Taylor back in Aug. 2016.