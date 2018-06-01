UFC Utica: Jessica Aguilar vs. Jodie Esquibel Canceled

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jessica Aguilar Jode Esquibel
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jessica Aguilar and Jodie Esquibel will no longer be competing tonight (June 1).

Aguilar and Esquibel were set to clash on the preliminary portion of UFC Utica, but it appears those plans have gone awry. The two were going to meet inside the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York. Instead, the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) pulled the plug on the bout.

Peep Ariel Helwani’s tweet:

Helwani reached out to Aguilar for confirmation. The strawweight said the bout cancellation was due to “chapped lips” but was cleared by a local doctor shortly after. A rep for the NYSAC claimed he wasn’t allowed to speak on the reasoning:

Aguilar told Helwani the following:

“NY commission is horrible and don’t understand everything we go through to make it here. It’s absolutely crazy and heartbraking.”

It is indeed heartbreaking for Aguilar, who hasn’t competed since May 2017. She was set to face Livia Renata Souza back in February, but Souza pulled out just eight days before the fight due to a hand injury. Now, Aguilar gets word that she can’t compete on the same day of her scheduled bout.

This isn’t the first time the NYSAC has come under fire. There was the infamous “Towel Gate” at UFC 210 where Daniel Cormier was allowed to weigh in for his title defense against Anthony Johnson after missing weight the first time. Cormier held down on his towel and went from 206.2 pounds to 205 pounds.

There’s also the Pearl Gonzalez debacle at the same event. Gonzalez was initially ruled out of her bout with Cynthia Cavillo due to her breast implants following weigh-ins. The decision was reversed and Gonzalez was allowed to compete.

More recently, the NYSAC ruled Max Holloway unfit to compete at UFC 223 due to his weight cutting. The UFC wanted Paul Felder to replace him, but the commission ruled against it because Felder wasn’t ranked.

Do you think the NYSAC is doing more harm than good for the sport of mixed martial arts?

Join the new MMANews Fantasy League - Powered by UFC Pick 'Em

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR