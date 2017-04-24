Jessica Aguilar on UFC 211 Bout: ‘The Fire is Coming Back For Sure’

Don’t ask Jessica Aguilar if the fire still burns for her.

The former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) strawweight champion is still highly regarded in the 115-pound division. Despite being out of professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition since Aug. 2015, “JAG” sits at the 12th spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight rankings.

On May 13, Aguilar will return to active competition against Cortney Casey inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for UFC 211. Aguilar told Flo Combat that she’s ready to return: