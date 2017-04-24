Jessica Aguilar on UFC 211 Bout: ‘The Fire is Coming Back For Sure’

Don’t ask Jessica Aguilar if the fire still burns for her.
The former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) strawweight champion is still highly regarded in the 115-pound division. Despite being out of professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition since Aug. 2015, “JAG” sits at the 12th spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight rankings.
On May 13, Aguilar will return to active competition against Cortney Casey inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for UFC 211. Aguilar told Flo Combat that she’s ready to return:
“I’ve done a lot over the course of my career, but this fight is also very important. It will give me a chance to get back on the winning side of the things and it’s a good fight against a tough opponent. I think we are going to put on a good show. The fire is coming back for sure. Every week it’s getting hotter and hotter. The fire in me never stops, the competitive spirit never rests, but it’s building back up to full capacity now that I have someone to aim at. It was tough during the climb back because I had never been off so long, but was never going to let that stop me. It’s a work in progress, but that’s what I love about the sport.”