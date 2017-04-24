Jessica Aguilar on UFC 211 Bout: ‘The Fire is Coming Back For Sure’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jessica Aguilar
Image Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Don’t ask Jessica Aguilar if the fire still burns for her.

The former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) strawweight champion is still highly regarded in the 115-pound division. Despite being out of professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition since Aug. 2015, “JAG” sits at the 12th spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight rankings.

On May 13, Aguilar will return to active competition against Cortney Casey inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for UFC 211. Aguilar told Flo Combat that she’s ready to return:

“I’ve done a lot over the course of my career, but this fight is also very important. It will give me a chance to get back on the winning side of the things and it’s a good fight against a tough opponent. I think we are going to put on a good show. The fire is coming back for sure. Every week it’s getting hotter and hotter. The fire in me never stops, the competitive spirit never rests, but it’s building back up to full capacity now that I have someone to aim at. It was tough during the climb back because I had never been off so long, but was never going to let that stop me. It’s a work in progress, but that’s what I love about the sport.”

Latest MMA News

Thales Leites

Thales Leites: ‘I Would Like a Rematch With Krzysztof Jotko’

0
Thales Leites has revenge on his mind. The one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title contender got back in the win column this past Saturday...
Jessica Aguilar

Jessica Aguilar on UFC 211 Bout: ‘The Fire is Coming Back For Sure’

0
Don't ask Jessica Aguilar if the fire still burns for her. The former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) strawweight champion is still highly regarded in...
Stevie Ray

Stevie Ray: ‘If I Headlined That Scotland Card, I Know it Would Sell Out’

0
Stevie Ray thinks highly of his drawing abilities, especially in Scotland. Ray competed inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee last night (April 22) as...
Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno Wants UFC Title, But is Unsure How to Defeat Demetrious Johnson

0
Brandon Moreno has his eyes on the ultimate prize, but he doesn't know how to get there just yet. Moreno is coming off a second-round...
John Dodson

John Dodson to Fans: ‘They Need to Stop Booing & Look at The Art’

0
John Dodson has a message for the fans who booed him last night (April 22). Dodson is no stranger to putting on exciting performances. In...

Invicta Featherweight Champ Megan Anderson Calls Out Cindy Dandois for UFC Bout

0
Current Invicta FC featherweight champ Megan Anderson is one of the more popular choices out there for a potential showdown for the monster that...
Cub Swanson

UFC Fight Night 108 Winner Cub Swanson Taking Time Off Until at Least Late...

0
Cub Swanson feels the time is right to take a bit of a breather. Swanson is coming off a unanimous decision victory over SBG Ireland's...
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling Considered Retirement if he Didn’t Get Nod Over Augusto Mendes

0
Aljamain Sterling's mixed martial arts (MMA) career would've been in doubt had he lost to Augusto Mendes. Sterling and Mendes battled inside the Sprint Center...
Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta: ‘I Love Fighting, But I’m Not Gonna Ruin my Body’

0
Al Iaquinta may decide that fighting simply isn't worth it. Last night (April 22), Iaquinta made his return to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition...
Artem Lobov

Artem Lobov on Bout With Cub Swanson: ‘I Hope it Was a Good Fight...

0
Artem Lobov fell short against Cub Swanson, but the fight has been met with a positive response. Lobov took on Swanson last night (April 22)...