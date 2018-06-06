Jessica Aguilar vs. Jodie Esquibel Set for UFC Fight Night 133

The UFC has booked Jessica Aguilar against Jodie Esquibel in a women’s strawweight bout once again.

If you recall, they were supposed to fight each other as part of the Fight Pass preliminary card for the UFC Utica event this past weekend (June 1, 2018) at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.



Just an hour before the event went live on the promotion’s streaming service, it was revealed that the New York State Athletic Commission decided to scrap the fight despite giving the thumbs up the previous day due to Aguilar having chapped lips.

Now, they are slated to meet once again at the upcoming UFC Fight Night 133 event.

Aguilar made the news known when she posted the following on her official Instagram account:

“Great news!! My fight has been rebooked for July 14th! I’m so happy and extremely thankful. I’d like to send out a HUGE GRACIAS to my team (my ♥️, coaches, sparring partner, friends and family), for all their help, support, love and for riding with me on this rollercoaster. THANK YOU to my management @firstroundmgmt for handling business as always, to Jodi for agreeing to rebook this fight, to everyone who’s sent love my way, to all the media for helping me share my story and last, but not least THANK SO MUCH @mickmaynard2 & @ufc for making this a quick turn around.”

UFC Boise (UFC Fight Night 133) is set to take place on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.



The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this event in the coming weeks.

The Card

Junior Dos Santos vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Paul Felder vs. James Vick

Myles Jury vs. Chad Mendes

Dennis Bermudez vs. Rick Glenn

Marion Reneau vs. Cat Zingano

Darren Elkins vs. Alex Volkanovski

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Scoggins

Liz Carmouche vs. Jennifer Maia

Alejandro Perez vs. Eddie Wineland

Sage Northcutt vs. Zak Ottow

Jessica Aguilar vs. Jodie Esquibel

