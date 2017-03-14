Jessica Andrade Calls Joanna Jedrzejczyk ‘One of The Toughest Athletes Around’

Jessica Andrade is preparing for her title bout with Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

“Bate Estaca” will challenge Jedrzejczyk for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title at UFC 211 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The bout takes place on May 13.

While Jedrzejczyk is eyeing Ronda Rousey’s record for most successful UFC title defenses among female champions, Andrade sees some areas she can exploit to maximize her chances of capturing 115-pound gold.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Andrade said she doesn’t mean to disrespect Jedrzejczyk when she points out flaws. She said she’s just pointing out what she sees: