Jessica Andrade Calls Joanna Jedrzejczyk ‘One of The Toughest Athletes Around’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jessica Andrade
Image Credit: Getty Images

Jessica Andrade is preparing for her title bout with Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

“Bate Estaca” will challenge Jedrzejczyk for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title at UFC 211 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The bout takes place on May 13.

While Jedrzejczyk is eyeing Ronda Rousey’s record for most successful UFC title defenses among female champions, Andrade sees some areas she can exploit to maximize her chances of capturing 115-pound gold.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Andrade said she doesn’t mean to disrespect Jedrzejczyk when she points out flaws. She said she’s just pointing out what she sees:

“It can also be seen as promotion but technically speaking, if you watch her fights, you can see that she was knocked down and that she felt the blows. It seems to me that if she takes a strong blow to the chin, she can fall. I did not say that to tease (her), I said even though I noticed that it could be her weak point, she can also see mine and talk about that, no problem. I respect her a lot, she’s one of the toughest athletes around, no wonder she owns the belt. I’m looking forward to fighting the best.”

LATEST NEWS

Edson Barboza

Mark Henry Says Edson Barboza Should Get Interim Title Bout With Tony Ferguson

0
Count head coach Mark Henry as someone who'd like to see Edson Barboza and Tony Ferguson battle in a rematch. Back in Dec. 2015, Ferugson...
video

On the Fly: Fight Night London – Marc Diakiese (Video)

0
The UFC have released episode 2 of "On the Fly" ahead of Fight Night London at the O2 Arena, which is scheduled for this...
Misha Cirkunov

Misha Cirkunov: ‘I Would Love to Fight Mauricio Rua’

0
Misha Cirkunov is eyeing a bout with a mixed martial arts (MMA) icon. Despite having a bout set against Volkan Oezdemir at a UFC Fight...

Yair Rodriguez “Almost Sure” Of Landing Title Shot, Should He Beat Frankie Edgar

0
Yair Rodriguez is feeling positive in his capabilities and thinks he could be a UFC champion by the time 2017 comes to an end. The...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier Says His ‘Journey May be Complete’ Before Misha Cirkunov Becomes Challenger

0
Daniel Cormier isn't concerned about the potential stars of tomorrow in the light heavyweight division. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 205-pound title holder probably...