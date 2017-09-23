Jessica Andrade Credits Training in Brazil For UFC Fight Night 117 Win

Jessica Andrade believes her time preparing in Brazil helped her defeat Claudia Gadelha.

Last night (Sept. 22), Andrade and Gadelha competed on UFC Fight Night 117’s co-main event. “Bate Estaca” nabbed a unanimous decision victory over Gadelha. Andrade wasn’t shy in saying that Gadelha made a mistake leaving Brazil going into their bout.

Her view didn’t change after the fight. During the post-fight press conference, Andrade credited training in Brazil for her victory (via MMAFighting.com):

“I hope I do get to go to number one in the rankings, but the big thing here is I believe that I showed the world that with this one I can prove to everybody that you don’t need to leave your hometown, you don’t need to leave your country to become a better fighter. Everything that I did, I did in Brazil. I am a Brazilian, I represent Brazil, I train there and I’m going to be a champion for Brazil.”