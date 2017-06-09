Jessica Andrade: ‘Defeat is Part of The Game, It’s Learning’

Jessica Andrade is taking her championship loss in stride.

Andrade fell short in her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title bout against strawweight ruler Joanna Jedrzejczyk. “Bate Estaca” lost the bout by unanimous decision last month at UFC 211.

Speaking to the media, Andrade said she’s dusted herself off and refuses to dwell on the loss (via Flo Combat):

“[Defeat] is part of the game, it’s learning, it’s up and down. There will be setbacks and it will never be just [about] winning and losing. I’ll soon have another opportunity to fight for the belt. In the second, third and fourth rounds, if I had the confidence that my gas tank wouldn’t be empty, I would’ve won.”

When asked about the possibility of a return to bantamweight, Andrade entertained the idea if it’s for a big fight.

“When I fought at bantamweight, I said that I wouldn’t go down to strawweight because I would suffer a lot. But now I am at strawweight and I can’t say it’s impossible. Of the fighters [at strawweight] I am one of those that suffer the least because I don’t need to do a [salt] bath [for my weight cut]. I’m always very well at the time of the fight. But if opportunity arises for a special fight at bantamweight, why not?”