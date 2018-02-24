Jessica Andrade Gets Win Over Tecia Torres After Heavy-Hitting Brawl

Round 1:

Torres lands a nice right hand to start things off and Andrade responds with a blitz that lands nothing. A leg kick lands for Andrade. A right hand lands for Andrade and she continues to press forward. Torres lands some nice hooks of her own now. Both women are landing stiff shots now. Torres now lands some hooks and Andrade presses her against the cage. Some leg kicks land for Andrade and she connects on some knees to the body inside the clinch. A clinch war now as these women exchange shots before Andrade lands a huge takedown to end the round.

Round 2:

The pair circle as Andrade tries to chase Torres down. After getting against the cage Andrade gets a huge takedown but Torres tries to lock her in a reverse triangle. Andrade gets side control before standing up and Torres shoots up to her feet. Torres lands a nice right hand and Andrade answers back with hooks. Andrade is in on the takedown again and gets it. On the ground they get back up and grapple until the round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Andrade blitzes in with hooks and gets a takedown. Andrade hooks the neck and is able to get to her feet. Andrade throws body shots against the cage and they separate. Andrade lands a nice hook and continues to walk Torres down. Torres lands a nice straight before getting tossed to the ground by Andrade. Torres is back to her feet and is tripped back down by Andrade. Ground-and-pound for Andrade now in half guard. She’s mixing in shots to the head and body nicely. A scramble ensues but Andrade is back on top. Torres gets to her feet but is taken back down.

Official Result: Jessica Andrade def. Tecia Torres via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)