Jessica Andrade Not Impressed With Karolina Kowalkiewicz’s Last Bout

Jessica Andrade saw Karolina Kowalkiewicz’s last outing and she didn’t have a positive takeaway.

Last Saturday (Oct. 21), Kowalkiewicz took on Jodie Esquibel inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The bout served as UFC Fight Night 118’s co-main event. Kowalkiewicz won the fight via unanimous decision.

Speaking to A.G Fight, Andrade said the performance was lackluster (via Flo Combat):

“I was expecting more of Karolina. I expected her to knock [Esquibel] out…something like that. Her opponent had just gotten into the UFC and she was in the top five. She should have shown more spirit to finish the fight.”

She went on to say that she’s still interested in doing battle with Kowalkiewicz.

“I think it would be a really good fight. That’s what I’m after: tough fights. My goal is to fight those who are at the top to get a chance to fight for the belt. Karolina is a good choice, she was not hurt, she might be able to fight again soon.”