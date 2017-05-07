Jessica Andrade Plans on Making the Most of Her Opportunities at UFC 211

Jessica Andrade is hoping to capitalize on any openings Joanna Jedrzejczyk may present at UFC 211.

Andrade challenges Jedrzejczyk for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. UFC 211 takes place live on pay-per-view (PPV) on May 13.

Speaking to the media during a recent luncheon, “Bate Estaca” detailed her sparring session with Jedrzejczyk back in 2015 (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I could see she’s very good at getting back up, that she has very good takedown defense. But I was able to take her down, to immobilize her a little. She got up right after; she got the mount at one point, too. You can see she’s a hard-worker, she’s very versatile, and she has a good MMA game. She picked it up very well.”

When it comes to her title bout, Andrade feels she can capture gold if she takes full advantage of mistakes.

“I think it’ll be about making the most of the opportunities. She has her weak spots, the side in which she comes in first, the kicks she does the most. It’s about using these moments. She kicked, you defend and counter right away. Always throw more than three punches. She’s used to people throwing one, two, three, and getting out. I throw one, two, four, five, six, seven – as many as I can, and then I get out. I think that will make a difference.”