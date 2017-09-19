Jessica Andrade Says Claudia Gadelha Will Regret Striking With Her

Jessica Andrade has delivered a warning to Claudia Gadelha.

This Friday night (Sept. 22), Andrade and Gadelha will do battle inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The bout will be part of the main card of UFC Fight Night 117.

In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Andrade said Gadelha’s change in style won’t help her when they compete:

“Claudia, since she moved away from Brazil, she says she has changed and her style is different, but the big thing is whenever you get hit – chances are you’ll revert back to who you are; to your origins as a martial artist. And as much as she’s probably interested in striking with me to begin with, as soon as the first hand hits she’ll revert back to who she has always been.”

She then talked about not being fazed with any of her opponent’s strikes.

“I hardly ever feel the strikes of my opponents. I’m not sure if it’s my chin that is very good or that they are not as strong. But I also have relentless pressure and I know that I am stronger and I hit harder than anybody in the division. So when you put all of that together, Claudia is going to have a freight train coming after her. And anything she throws at me is not going to stop it.”