Jessica Andrade Says Joanna Jedrzejczyk Doesn’t Put a Lot of Power in Her Punches

Jessica Andrade doesn’t appear to be concerned about the punching power of Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Andrade is set to compete in the biggest fight of her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. She will challenge Jedrzejczyk for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title. This will be “Bate Estaca’s” first UFC title bout.

The two will go one-on-one inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13. The fight will be part of the UFC 211 card. Many are intrigued by this bout and it has the potential to be a classic power vs. technique battle.

While Jedrzejczyk is known for picking her opponents apart, Andrade isn’t showing any concern. She recently told Flo Combat that the champion doesn’t pack much heat behind her strikes:

“All the fights we’ve seen from her we realized that she has a lot of speed, but she can’t put a lot of power in her hands. I think I hit harder and at the same speed. This is what sets me apart from the other fighters (laughs). The elbows and the kicks are her best weapons, she has a good kick. (But) I think that if I put her on the ground, I can keep it going. I’m looking forward to ending the fight soon.”