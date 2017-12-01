Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz Set For UFC Orlando

Two high-level strawweights in Jessica Andrade and Karolina Kowalkiewicz will do battle.

Andrade vs. Kowalkiewicz is set to take place on Feb. 24 in Orlando, Florida. Sources close to Combate confirmed the news earlier today (Dec. 1). Andrade is currently the second ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight. Kowalkiewicz sits at the fourth position.

There is a little bit of buildup in place for the bout. Back in October, Andrade said she wasn’t impressed with Kowalkiewicz’s performance against Jodie Esquibel. Kowalkiewicz earned a unanimous decision win in that bout.

Back in September, Andrade earned what many consider to be the biggest win of her career. She earned a convincing unanimous decision win over Claudia Gadelha. Before the bout, only Joanna Jedrzejczyk was able to defeat Gadelha.